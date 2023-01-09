Ronaldo to earn eye-watering €400m from Al-Nassr transfer & Saudi Arabia World Cup ambassador role

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to pick up €400m in total earnings after completing his move to Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has joined Al-Nassr

Has secured huge salary

Will also take on World Cup role

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo is set to earn over €200 million during his time at Al-Nassr after agreeing to take on a World Cup ambassadorial role. Saudi Arabia is expected to make a bid to host World Cup 2030 and Ronaldo will play a role in the venture. Ronaldo's salary is also set at around €200 million, meaning the 37-year-old will pocket an eyewatering sum of money during his time with his new club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ronaldo will be paid more than €200 million for the deal," a source told AFP. "He will be an ambassador for the Saudi World Cup 2030 bid for another €200 million."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has already been unveiled at Al-Nassr in front of thousands of fans at Mrsool Park and is now waiting to make his debut. The former Man Utd star has already hit back at critics of his move after signing a lucractive contract that has ensured he's become the highest-paid player in the history of the sport.

WHAT NEXT RONALDO? Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia has confirmed the Portuguese superstar will make his debut in Saudi football in an exhibition match against Paris Saint-Germain on January 19.