Ronaldo declares himself fit for Portugal clash with Lithuania

The Juventus ace is confident he will continue his quest to bring up 100 international goals in Faro on Thursday

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has sought to dispel any concerns over his fitness ahead of the nation’s meeting with Lithuania on Thursday.

Having been withdrawn from Juventus’ 1-0 win over AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday, there had been talk that the nation’s record scorer might be unable to line up at the Estadio Algarve in Faro for the Euro 2020 qualifier.

However, though these doubts continue to linger, the attacker has done his best to reassure fans that he will be available for the encounter.

“To the national newspapers: the captain is fine,” he told the local press at the club’s hotel in Vale do Garrao. “The captain is good, no – he’s very good.”

Now 34, Ronaldo continues to keep himself in a remarkable state of repair, though he has missed a couple of club matches this season due to physical issues.

Nevertheless, he has still tallied six goals and two assists from 14 matches with the Bianconeri, including five in Serie A, which Juve head by a single point ahead of Inter.

His attention, however, will turn to international duty in the coming week, with Portugal seeking to secure their place at Euro 2020 by finishing second in qualifying Group B.

Top spot has already been claimed by Ukraine, who lead the pool by eight points over the defending champions, while the Seleccao are in a two-way battle with Serbia for second.

Fernando Santos’ side, who lost their last outing against Ukraine 2-1 in Kiev last month, hold the upper hand in that battle as they stand one point better off than their rivals and hold a superior head-to-head record.

Nevertheless, they need to record victories over Lithuania and Luxembourg, the latter of whom they will face away from home on Sunday, in order to secure the six points that they require in order to qualify for the finals tournament, which will take place all over Europe.

Ronaldo was a key member of the squad that won the title in France in 2016, despite being withdrawn early in the final due to injury.

He has 95 international goals to his name in 162 appearances and is chasing the all-time record of Iran’s Ali Daei, who has tallied 109 times on the international stage.