Ronaldo ties the knot! Brazilian legend gets married to third wife Celina Locks in intimate Ibiza ceremony

Brazilian football icon Ronaldo got married for the third time to his model partner Celina Locks in an intimate ceremony in Ibiza.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2002 World Cup winner got married to his long-term partner at a church in the small village of es Cubells in the southwest of Ibiza on Monday afternoon. The pair started dating each other seven years ago and got engaged in January earlier this year.

The couple shared their special moment in an Instagram post that read: "Today we brought our families together for an intimate religious celebration and thus marked the beginning of a week of many celebrations."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Locks walked the aisle in an ivory off-shoulder dress whereas the retired striker chose to go with a cream linen suit. His former Real Madrid teammate Julio Baptista was part of the groom's team.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo got married for the third time having tied the knot with Milene Domingues and Maria Beatriz Antony. He has a son Ronald, who is 23 years old, with his first wife Milene. Additionally, he has two daughters, Maria Sofia, aged 14, and Maria Alice, aged 12, with his second wife Maria.