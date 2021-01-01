Ronaldo lauded as ‘the best finisher of all time’ by former Juventus team-mate Barzagli

The ex-Bianconeri defender has hailed the “hunger” of a Portuguese superstar that he considers to be an “incredible” footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo can be considered “the best finisher of all time”, says Andrea Barzagli, with the former Juventus defender saluting the “hunger” of an iconic former team-mate.

A Portuguese superstar has raised a bar of individual excellence to a height few have been able to get close to during a remarkable career at the very top of the game.

He is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and already assured of a standing among the all-time greats, with Barzagli considering the 36-year-old to be one of the best he has faced and played alongside.

What has been said?

Barzagli, who spent eight years with Juve before retiring in 2019, has told the club’s official Twitch account: “The striker who put me in most difficulty? Ronaldo always scored against us so it was always very difficult with him. Didier Drogba also, a force of nature.

“Ronaldo? He is the best finisher of all time. He scores goals for you in all different ways. His goals record says it all. His wickedness and his hunger are incredible things.”

Ronaldo’s remarkable career stats

Despite now being into his mid-30s, Ronaldo continues to maintain quite stunning standards.

He has broken through the 20-goal barrier again this season, for a 15th successive year, and now has 661 efforts to his name at club level – with that haul spread across spells at Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The target has also been found on 102 occasions through 170 appearances for Portugal.

Records have tumbled around a talismanic presence throughout his career, with the history books being re-written on a regular basis.

Title triumphs have been enjoyed in England, Spain and Italy, while five Champions League crowns and various domestic cup honours form part of the most enviable of sporting CVs.

The bigger picture

Ronaldo is tied to a contract at Juventus through to the summer of 2022.

Fresh terms have been mooted for him in Turin, with the Bianconeri reluctant to part with an evergreen forward that shows no sign of slowing down.

Plenty have suggested that Ronaldo could play on beyond his 40th birthday, providing he steers clear of injury, with there no reason for him to consider hanging up his boots any time soon.

