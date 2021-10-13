Ronaldo becomes the first men's player to score 10 international hat-tricks as Portugal thrash Luxembourg 5-0

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men's player to score 10 international hat-tricks when Portugal thrashed Luxembourg on Tuesday night.

Ronaldo scored two penalties before netting a late header to help his country record a 5-0 victory in their latest 2022 World Cup qualifier, with Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha also getting in on the act.

The Manchester United star now has 115 goals to his name for Portugal, having also scored in their 3-0 win against Qatar last weekend, and has set yet another landmark at international level.

Record-breaking Ronaldo

Ronaldo has now scored 58 career hat-tricks, including 10 for Portugal, which is more than any other player has managed for their country.

The 36-year-old also extended his lead at the top of the all-time men's international scorers list, as he now sits six ahead of Iran legend Ali Daei - who initially saw his 15-year record broken by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in September.

Ronaldo has featured in 182 games in a Portugal shirt to date, which makes him the most capped European men's player in history, and he is now only 13 behind former Malaysia international Soh Chin Ann's all-time mark.

What's been said?

Portugal moved to within a point of Group A leaders Serbia after their latest win, and are now well on course for a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Ronaldo eager to continue leading from the front for Fernando Santos' side as they chase down major silverware.

"Another victory, another step towards our goal, another historic night in defence of our colours!" the United striker wrote on Instagram after the Luxembourg game. "Everything becomes easier when we play at home and in front of an audience that cares for us from the first to the last minute…

"I had promised that I would always be looking for more and more and more! It's in my DNA and in our DNA, we're never content, we never lower our arms and we always go."

