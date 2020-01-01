What is Ronaldinho's net worth and what endorsements does he have?

The Brazil legend retired from professional football in 2018, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career, but how much has he earned?

Ronaldinho's retirement in 2018 was followed by a wave of tributes celebrating one of the most skilful and colourful footballers of his generation.

The former Gremio, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan, and Brazil star called a day on a glittering career in which he claimed two Liga titles, a Scudetto, a Champions League, a World Cup and the 2005 Ballon d'Or award.

He remains one of the most entertaining players to have ever laced a pair of boots, but do his earnings match his colossus impact on the game?

Goal takes a look at Ronaldinho's net worth, how much he earns, endorsement deals and more.

What is Ronaldinho's net worth?

Net worth: £80m - £100m Source of wealth: Football & endorsement deals Date of Birth: March 21, 1980 Country of birth: Brazil

Ronaldinho is estimated to have a net worth of between £80 million and £100 million ($100m - $125m).

However, his wealth is increasingly unclear as he contends with serious financial and legal issues in his native Brazil. The country seized property and confiscated his passport over unpaid fines in 2019. A stint in a Paraguayan prison followed in 2020 and also has the potential to impact his earning power.

He owns property in Brazil, Greece, Barcelona, Lake Como and Florida, and has a combined social audience of over 100 million through which he markets his products.

How much does Ronaldinho earn?

Ronaldinho has been earning big money both on and off the pitch since winning the 2002 World Cup with Brazil.

His income increased considerably after swapping PSG for Barca ahead of the 2003-04 season in a £25 million transfer. He would later join AC Milan in 2008 for £18m on a three-year contract worth £5.1m a year, plus £875,000 a year in bonuses.

After a 2011 move, Ronaldinho’s salary tumbled from £100,000-a-week at Flamengo to £24,000-a-week, though he had the potential to earn a further £244,000-a-year in bonuses. His contract was cut short, though, following claims the Brazilian club had not paid him.

His final contract as a professional footballer was agreed with Fluminense at around £150,000-a-month plus further payments from image rights, though again the contract was cancelled after just a few months of being at the club.

Em breve disponíveis no www.fabiocordellacantine.com/shop A post shared by Ronaldo de Assis Moreira (@ronaldinho) on Jan 24, 2018 at 4:43pm PST

In 2017, Ronaldinho announced a collaboration with Italian businessman Fabio Cordella in which they launched a 'wine of champions' range with 11 different labels of the drink, creating a starting line-up of iconic footballers.

"My good friend Fabio decided to launch a range named after athletes he admires," he said. "Names that were an important part of his growing up. This is a tribute I never imagined I would receive. Without doubt, this is a company which will satisfy even the biggest wine connoisseurs."

What businesses and sponsorship deals does Ronaldinho have?

Ronaldinho has worked with a number of major brands, including Nike, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, Gatorade and Danone.

In 2006, a year after Ronaldinho claimed his only Ballon d'Or, he earned over $19 million from endorsements - more than he was paid by Barcelona in wages.

The Brazilian took a hit six years later, however, as in 2012 he was forced to cancel his contract with Flamengo after claiming lack of salary, bonus and image rights payments had left him millions of pounds out of pocket.

Coca Cola also dropped his £415,000-a-year sponsorship deal that was due to run until 2014, after he sipped a can of rival drink Pepsi during his unveiling at Atletico Mineiro.

Ronaldinho has sported personalised Nike Tiempo R10 boots throughout his lucrative deal with Nike and appeared in numerous television adverts, though the overall fee paid by the manufacturers for his work is undisclosed.

He has worked with EA Sports, too, appearing on the cover of FIFA Football 2004, FIFA 06, FIFA 07, FIFA 08 and FIFA 09. Most recently, he has had an agreement with Konami, appearing on the cover of eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020.

He has also partnered with a number of smaller companies, including energy drink suppliers, mobile phone companies, and is paid to advertise a number of different products across his social media channels, such as fidget spinners and condoms.

What charity work does Ronaldinho do?

Ronaldinho has had an official role with UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, since February 2006 and regularly appears in Soccer Aid, an event that raises money for said charity.

In 2011, the Brazilian paired up with the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS looking to promote awareness of the disease among young people.

Ronaldinho, alongside Portugal icon Luis Figo, is also set to lead out two star-studded teams in a 'Match for Solidarity' on the banks of Lake Geneva in a match arranged "in the name of peace, human rights and well-being".

What cars does Ronaldinho drive?

Ronaldinho's flamboyant car collection has been well documented over his career.

A post shared by Ronaldo de Assis Moreira (@ronaldinho) on Mar 14, 2016 at 4:06pm PDT

The former forward has been pictured in both a black and yellow Lamborghini Aventador, a red and a yellow Porsche Carerra S, red and yellow Ferrari 458s, a white Audi R8, an Audi Q7, a Bugatti Veyron, and a silver Mercedes Benz E Class.

The motor in which Ronaldinho has been most frequently seen in, however, is his Hummer H2.

