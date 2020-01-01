‘Lukaku is a bull & doing extraordinary things at Inter’ – Vieri sees Belgian as a rightful heir at San Siro

The former Nerazzurri No.9 is a big fan of a powerful frontman currently leading the line for Serie A heavyweights under the guidance of Antonio Conte

Romelu Lukaku is “a bull” and has done “extraordinary” things since swapping life in the Premier League for that at Serie A giants Inter, says Christian Vieri.

The Belgium international brought an eight-year stint in English football to a close during the summer of 2019.

He had plundered more than 100 Premier League goals over the course of spells at Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and Manchester United, while forging a reputation as one of the most fearsome frontmen on the planet.

Questions were, however, still asked of whether the 26-year-old could adjust his game to meet the demands of Italian football.

Any doubters have been silenced in style, with Lukaku netting 23 times across 35 appearances for Inter in all competitions.

Vieri is among those to have been impressed by the powerful striker, with a former No.9 at San Siro quick to hail the qualities of the man currently filling that shirt.

“He is big, with plenty of strength and height as I had,” Vieri, who hit 202 goals in 433 appearances for the Nerazzurri, told the Daily Mail.

“He's got a very strong left foot and gets lots of height when he jumps for headers.

“I wish him well and he has already scored 17 goals in his first few months in Italy: a truly extraordinary result especially for a foreigner used to the Premier League.”

Lukaku has been a prolific presence wherever he has been, but has not always worked under managers who found the best system for him.

That was said to be an issue at United under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Antonio Conte has allowed a reliable source of end product to play to his strengths at Inter.

“Antonio is a well-trained coach and knows how to look after his players,” said Vieri.

“The impression I get from Conte is that he takes care of every detail, so I think he can really maximise Lukaku's potential.

“In Serie A if you have an exceptional physique and you train very well you can destroy any opposing defence.

“I have been following Lukaku for 10 years and have always supported his strength.

“In England at United he had scored shortly before leaving, but when he is 100% physically Romelu is a bull.”

Lukaku is currently waiting on the resumption of competitive action in Italy following the coronavirus lockdown, with Inter having entered an enforced break sat third in Serie A – nine points behind leaders Juventus with a game in hand and 13 fixtures left to take in.