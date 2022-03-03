Roman Abramovich will be difficult to replace at Chelsea - Fan reactions as Russian nears exit

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich announced on Wednesday he will sell Chelsea after 19 years of ownership.

The 55-year-old has been under pressure recently following the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Blues owner is now said to have set an asking price of £2.6 billion ($3.5bn) and has asked that all interested parties make a bid by Friday.

Supporters have taken to their social media accounts to express their feelings after the decision by the Russian to sell the London club.

19 Years in charge 21 Trophies. Every Major Trophy Won.

If this is the end, Thank you Roman Abramovic 💙, You'll be in Chelsea Heart forever.💙🔵. pic.twitter.com/fALqKIADXv — Rayzer (@Rayzer90615701) March 2, 2022

The best thing to happen to Chelsea FC in the modern era is Mr. Roman Abramovic. Will be DIFFICULT to replace.😭 — GS Waiganjo (@Baba_Koi) March 2, 2022

Roman Abramovic is the only thing that seperates Chelsea from Cardiff



Only if he was to step down from Chelsea as well🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️😂😂 — Football Pundit (@Futbolpundit) April 21, 2021

Inter signed Lukaku, Inter went into debt crisis

Chelsea signed Lukaku, Roman Abramovic is now forced to sell the club😂😂

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UmNA6gpX33 — Football Pundit (@Futbolpundit) March 2, 2022

Say what you will but Roman Abramovic revolutionized Chelsea football club. Made them a force to be reckoned with. I was alive to witness it. A handful United fans wish the club’s owners were as passionate & ruthless as him. — Mannu Yardie Jr (@MannuJr) March 2, 2022

Thankyou sir Roman Abramovic ... you brought chelsea out of rags and into riches... got chelsea when we were nothing to right now being mentioned among the most prolific football clubs in the world ... its worse than a heartbreak 💔 😭 😪 — Ernest Kinyangi (@ernest_kinyangi) March 2, 2022

England is cursed for mistreating such a gentleman. Can't believe Roman Abramovic is leaving us! Hoping for a change of mind in both parties. — Real Hustler (@marambaLuckson) March 2, 2022

Chelsea FC fans after Roman Abramovic's statement. pic.twitter.com/eA6IZgnWn4 — 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥 (@JamstaMusic) March 2, 2022

Left after completing football with the club

Thank you for everything Mr Roman Abramovic pic.twitter.com/RFF0XsemDE — I miss the old velvet (@velvetsn0) March 2, 2022

How will being @ChelseaFC fan be without Roman abramovic and I'm also sure if Roman leaves marina too will leave...this is my hardest time...I'm now ready to watch my team turn @Arsenal and @SpursOfficial kind and I have nothing I can do #Chelsea #RussianArmy #RussiaUkraine — kijana ya nairofiii (@EPothnen) March 2, 2022

Thank you Roman Abramovic — Wuod_Musa (@AmbwaTeddy) March 2, 2022

They want to free Roman Abramovic's assets , End of an era for chelsea🥲 — JaVO😉 (@Is_javan) February 24, 2022