Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has suggested that he will step down from running the club's day to day operations.

The Russian national has been at the helm at Stamford Bridge for almost 20 years.

But while he did not say he was leaving the Blues, Abramovich appears to be preparing for a less hands-on role at the club.

What was said?

"During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities," Abramovich explained in a statement released on Chelsea's official website.

"I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

The bigger picture

The 55-year-old businessman first entered the English football world in 2003, when he took over at the helm of Chelsea from previous owner Ken Bates.

Under his stewardship, the Blues have become one of the Premier League and Europe's elite clubs, winning five league titles and twice lifting the UEFA Champions League, in 2012-13 and 2020-21.

