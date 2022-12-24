Roma & England striker Abraham responds to 'uncle' Mourinho being lined up by Portugal

Tammy Abraham considers Jose Mourinho to be an "uncle" figure and is not surprised to see the Roma boss being lined up by Portugal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The proven winner – one who has delivered major silverware at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United – is supposedly wanted back in his homeland to inherit the national team reins from Fernando Santos. There have been suggestions that Mourinho could combine roles with Portugal and Roma, and Abraham is hoping that the 59-year-old will remain part of the long-term planning at Stadio Olimpico after making an important contribution to his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: Abraham, who hit 27 goals for Roma last season, has told Gazzetta dello Sport of his in-demand boss: “He is a great coach and of course, everyone wants him. It’s an honour that an important country like Portugal chases him. I am sure the coach is focused on Roma. We’ve read many things, but we didn’t talk about them and Mourinho has always tried to make us improve, we are focused on the season.”

The England international added: “I already said it in the past, to me, having him here is like having an uncle. That’s how I’ve always seen the coach. He is a reference point and he wants the best from me, so he motivates me in every way. He tells me when I don’t play well and even when I do so, he is not satisfied. That’s what I need. A coach who always guides me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho is tied to a contract at Roma, a side he guided to Europa Conference League glory last season, through to 2024 and is yet to make any public statement on his future plans.

WHAT NEXT? Portugal find themselves in the market for a new coach after seeing Santos step down on the back of a quarter-final defeat to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, with big decisions needing to be made on who will occupy the dugout next and what will be done with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo as he begins to play more of a bit-part role for his country.