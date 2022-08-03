Rohr: NFF must pay me with interest for allegedly violating Fifa ultimatum - Reports

The 65-year-old tactician now wants the local federation to pay his dues with interest

Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has reportedly told Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) they must pay him with interest for allegedly violating world governing body Fifa's 45-day ultimatum.

The 69-year-old German coach took NFF to Fifa demanding an additional £1m for breach of contract “without just cause” which the world body approved at $377,879.46.

In May, Fifa went further to order NFF to pay Rohr within the next 45 days.

“If full payment [including all applicable interest] is not made within 45 days of notification of this decision, the respondent [the NFF] shall be imposed a restriction on receiving a percentage of development funding, up until the due amounts are paid,” Fifa said in their decision to NFF.

However, the 45 days have already elapsed and Rohr is allegedly yet to be paid and he now wants NFF to pay him with interest under the current dollar rate.

“Since the Fifa judgment, they [NFF] didn’t pay anything," Rohr revealed to Punch, adding: “Fifa paid me a part of the sum they owe me and that is normally [from] a part of the development budget they pay to African federations.

“My lawyer reminded them, Fifa and NFF, that interests have to be paid. The dollar amount will grow with time and this is the law.”

Rohr, has, however, ruled out taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

“No, because normally Fifa gives a guarantee for payment," he responded to whether he will take the case further.

Rohr was axed as Nigeria coach on December 12, 2021 after five years in charge.