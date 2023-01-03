Rodgers delivers update on Arsenal-linked Tielemans as Leicester cling to contract extension hope

Brendan Rodgers has delivered an update on Youri Tielemans’ future, with Leicester still hoping to agree a new contract with the Arsenal-linked star.

Belgian midfielder starring for Foxes

Deal running down to free agency

Heavily linked with move to north London

WHAT HAPPENED? Transfer talk continues to rage around Belgium international midfielder Tielemans with another window now open and his contract running down towards free agency in the summer. There has been plenty of speculation to suggest that Premier League leaders Arsenal are keen on acquiring the talented 25-year-old, but nobody at Leicester wants to sanction a sale and hope continues to be clung to when it comes to possible fresh terms at the King Power Stadium being agreed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Foxes boss Rodgers has said of talks with Tielemans: “It has gone on for a while, but it's all based around the player, ultimately. His commitment is no less now to what it was when I first came in - if not even more. He's loved his time here and is still loving his time here. I respect that he's in his last year, of course I want to tie him down. He's been a brilliant player for this club and is still at a great age. It's something that has to be right for all parties.

“Until I'm told he's not here, we work very well together. He's a coach's dream, with his professionalism and view of the game. Nothing changes for me in that aspect, we just continue to hopefully find a resolution to it and have him sign here. I think it's one where we want to do everything we can to convince him to stay.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tielemans initially joined Leicester on loan from Monaco in January 2019, before seeing that move made permanent, and has taken in 178 appearances for the club – helping them to FA Cup and Community Shield honours in 2021.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal already have plenty of midfield options at their disposal - with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey impressing in the present – but squad depth is always embraced by the most ambitious of outfits and the Gunners are eager to ensure that they have enough options to continue competing for major honours on multiple fronts in 2022-23.