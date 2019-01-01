Rodgers 'categorically' rules out Leicester sales amid Chilwell and Maddison links

The former Liverpool boss is adamant his side will not be broken up next month as he looks to maintain their flying start to the season

Brendan Rodgers has ruled out sales in January, amid reports of Chelsea and Manchester City's interest in some of his Leicester stars.

Leicester are soaring in second place, six points ahead of City – whose title defence looks in tatters – though eight behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Foxes, champions under Claudio Ranieri in 2015-16, face both City and Liverpool in the space of two games across the festive period.

Left-back Ben Chilwell has been linked with a January move to Chelsea, who will be able to sign players next month after their transfer ban was lifted, while centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is reportedly a target for City.

However, Rodgers has moved to quash any rumours, insisting Leicester have no intention to sell in January.

"There will be no one leaving in January. Categorically," Rodgers told a news conference.

"I'm sure if we speak [to the hierarchy], they will have the same message. I speak regularly with Jon [Rudkin, director of football] and Top [Khun Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, chairman].

"It's very clear we want to keep this squad together. We want to ensure they stay around beyond January."

James Maddison is another player rumoured to be interesting one of the Premier League's biggest clubs, with Manchester United reportedly keen on the playmaker, who has scored five goals and provided three assists in the league so far this season.

Rodgers, though, does not believe the speculation over Maddison's future will impact the 23-year-old.

Article continues below

"It's the nature of the game," added the former Celtic and Liverpool boss. "When you're doing well, there will always be speculation around you and James and one or two of the boys, they understand that.

"He's been brilliant. He's started the season very well, he's been very efficient and very productive. And he's getting better. He's a bright young player and he’s got a bright future.”

Next up for Leicester is a trip to Carrow Road to take on Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday. They then face Everton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Goodison Park on Wednesday before back-to-back clashes with Man City and Liverpool either side of Christmas.