Rodgers can't wait to see 'versatile' Lookman flourish at Leicester City

The Anglo-Nigerian has been a transfer target for the ex-Celtic boss since his youth days at Charlton Athletic

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is looking forward to seeing Ademola Lookman shine at the club with his versatility and goalscoring ability.

Lookman returned to England on August 31 to join the Foxes on a season-long loan after finding it difficult at RB Leipzig.

The Nigerian descent spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Fulham and he contributed four goals in 34 matches which were not enough to keep the Cottagers in the Premier League.

On Thursday, Rodgers disclosed that he has been watching Lookman since his teenage days at Charlton Athletic and he tried to sign him during his coaching stint at Celtic.

"I'm really excited about working with Ade, he's a top talent. I wanted to take him to Celtic when he was at Charlton. I was aware of him when he was 15," Rodgers was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"He has all the tools, he has a great dribbling ability, how he views the game, he has an eye for a goal.

"My hope is that this environment will give him a chance to flourish. Hopefully, he can find a home here. I have no doubt the supporters will be excited by him.

"He can play in a number of positions. His preferred position is off the left side but he can play on the inside as well and on the right.

"He's very balanced. He's got two good feet. You wouldn't know which is his strongest foot, he can strike the ball very well off both sides."

The Foxes are currently ninth on the Premier League table with six points after three matches.

Asked if Lookman could make his Leicester City debut against Manchester City on Saturday, Rodgers said: "I'm excited to work with Ade over the course of the season, he's going to have an impact. He's available.

"He looks fit and strong. If he doesn't start, he may play some part in the game.

"His contribution will be dependent on the tactic we want to use in the game and we have a number of players who can give us that option."