‘Robust James won’t burn out at Man Utd’ – Giggs has full faith in Welsh winger

A man who once starred on the flanks for the Red Devils believes a fellow countryman will unlock further potential in time and become a key man

Daniel James will not suffer burnout at Manchester United, says Ryan Giggs, with the Wales international considered to be “robust” enough to handle any knocks and become the next wing wonder at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old was a surprise addition for the Red Devils in the summer of 2019, with the former Swansea man taking a step up into the Premier League a matter of months after seeing a switch to Leeds fall through.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer placing greater emphasis on youth and home-grown talent, James saw his potential bought into by a team working through a long-term rebuilding project.

A positive early impression was made, with adrenaline carrying the youngster through the opening weeks of the season.

There has been the odd dip since then, with consistency still proving to be an issue for United as a collective.

Giggs, though, insists that is not down to James tiring, with peaks and troughs all part of the steepest of learning curves when it comes to a player with plenty of talent to still unlock.

The Red Devils legend told BBC Sport of a forward he works with in his role as Wales manager: “Dan has done fantastic.

“To make that step up to United and to have the start that he did, he’s fine.

“I’ve seen quite a lot of him and he’s done fine this year. He’s played a lot of games, but that’s good. The more games you play, the better experience you will have.”

Quizzed on whether burnout is a concern, Giggs added: “No. Dan’s a tough cookie, he gets kicked. He’s played in the Championship – when you play in the Championship for a couple of seasons you are robust and you are ready for the Premier League.”

James has come in for criticism at times over recent weeks, with questions asked of his contribution and end product after failing to find the target since August.

Giggs considers that to be part and parcel of being a top tier footballer, with nobody suggesting that the jet-heeled wideman is the finished article just yet.

“When you set a standard and you just drop below it then you are open to criticism, but Dan is still doing fine,” said Giggs.

“I’ve always maintained that he’s at a good club, with a good manager who will handle him right.

“Dan is one of those players that will keep improving. Wingers, your job is score goals and make goals, that final ball, trying to get up to those double figures in goals – these are the things that wide players have got to do, and Dan will get there.”