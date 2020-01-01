Robertson or Davies? Barnes picks world’s best left-back as Liverpool and Bayern Munich stars lead the way

The former Reds midfielder has suggested that the talented teenager at the Allianz Arena may have edged ahead of the Scottish defender at Anfield

Alphonso Davies has, at just 19 years of age, already edged ahead of Andy Robertson in the battle to be considered the best left-back in world football, claims Liverpool legend John Barnes.

A former favourite at Anfield would have been expected to side with the Reds in that debate given his strong ties to the Merseyside outfit. Barnes is, however, of the opinion that a star turn for the Premier League champions has been knocked down the global pecking order.

Plenty have placed Robertson at the top of the left-back list in 2020, with the Scotland international proving to be a useful asset for Jurgen Klopp. Having been acquired from Hull City for just £8 million ($10m), Liverpool have found considerable value in the defender.

Davies, though, is showing at Bayern Munich that he can scale similar heights. The talented teenager boasts pace, allowing him to impact proceedings at both ends of the field, and still has plenty of potential to unlock in his game.

With that in mind, Barnes believes a man about to grace the 2020 Champions League final edges out one who claimed a winners’ medal in the 2019 European showpiece.

The Liverpool icon told BonusCodeBets: “I am not so sure if Andy Robertson is the best left-back at the moment, especially with the likes of Alphonso Davies coming through. For me, you always need to show consistency over a period of time, which is something he has shown at Bayern Munich.

“It comes down to putting someone in the right team, because I think that when you do find the right team that suits someone, they will thrive. Alphonso Davies has been extremely impressive this season, and he is only 19 years old, so he has many years of success coming his way.”

Robertson has acknowledged that Davies is an exciting prospect who could raise standards in his chosen profession to previously unseen heights.

He has said of the Canadian starlet: “He’s a phenomenal player, somebody I enjoy watching and I think the whole world is enjoying watching him at the minute and I’m no different. I think Alphonso Davies is already world-class and he can only get better.”