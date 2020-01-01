Roberto Carlos left Inter 'in 10 minutes' for Real Madrid after disagreement

The iconic defender revealed his departure from the San Siro was pushed through quickly after a difference of opinion a San Siro

Legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos says he rushed through his transfer from Inter to Real Madrid 'in 10 minutes' after a disagreement about his best starting position.

Carlos moved from Palmeiras in his homeland to Inter in 1995, but only spent one season in Serie A before joining Real Madrid.

With English manager Roy Hodgson in charge of the Nerazzurri at time, Carlos revealed he organised his departure from the San Siro quickly after it was made clear he would not be playing his preferred left-back role.

"I played on the wing [at Inter]," Carlos told FIFA on Instagram. "The problem is that in the first seven games, I scored seven goals.

"They went to put me up front in Italy in 1995 and I suffered a lot because of it.

"I spoke with [Inter president Massimo] Moratti and I said to him that I couldn't keep playing up front because in three months, I had the Copa America and that day I had a meeting with [Real president] Lorenzo Sanz and in ten minutes, I left and I came to Madrid. In that time, things were done very quickly."

After finishing seventh with Inter in Italy's top flight, Carlos went on to spend 11 years at Real Madrid, winning three Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles to establish himself as one of the greatest left-backs of all time.

Carlos also had significant success with the Brazilian national team, lifting the 2002 World Cup and two Copa America trophies.

His Selecao compatriot Neymar has been consistently linked with a return to Barcelona. Carlos hinted the PSG superstar needs to adjust his perception of his own self-importance, but he can become the best at his craft.

"Neymar is good, he's happy, scoring goals, being humble at PSG is what I want to see and in the future at the World Cup, he can be the best player in the world," Carlos said.

In an interview last month, Carlos revealed he always wanted Neymar to follow in his footsteps to Real Madrid because of the club's standing.

"If it were up to me, [Neymar] would already be here a long time ago, but life is not how one would like it," Carlos told Fox Sports Radio.

"These great players always have to play for the best clubs in the world. Real Madrid today is a reference for any player.

"Do you want to win the Champions League? Come to Real Madrid."