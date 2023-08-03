On his way! Robert Sanchez set for Chelsea medical after Blues agree £25m deal with Brighton for goalkeeper

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal with Brighton to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for £25m ($31.68).

Chelsea agree on £25m deal with Brighton

Sanchez set for medical

Competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, the Blues have already agreed to terms with the Seagulls and the Spanish keeper will now undergo a medical. With the departure of Edouard Mendy to Al Ahli, Chelsea are keen to bolster their goalkeeping department. Sanchez's arrival will provide competition for the current No. 1 goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton have already signed Dutchman Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht to strengthen their goalkeeping department in the summer. Meanwhile, Sanchez had dropped down the pecking order at Brighton since March, after Robert de Zerbi started preferring Jason Steele between the sticks. The move to Stamford Bridge should therefore lend him a new lease of life.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The transfer was initially touted to be a one-year loan deal. Nonetheless, it will be a permanent move now, which will also see Sanchez rejoin former Brighton goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts at Cobham.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Sanchez will look to displace Arrizabalaga from the No. 1 spot after impressing the Chelsea staff in training. Chelsea kick off their new Premier League campaign against Liverpool on August 13.