Lewandowski backed to end Dusseldorf drought as Bayern Munich bid to go 10 points clear

The Polish striker has terrorised Bundesliga defences for years but has yet to get off the mark against lowly opposition

Hansi Flick is backing Robert Lewandowski to finally get off the mark against Fortuna Dusseldorf after years of trying.

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski ranks among the hottest strikers in Europe, having scored over 40 goals for a fifth successive season, but he has never netted in the Bundesliga against Fortuna, going five games without scoring against the minnows, facing them three times with Bayern and twice with previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern face Fortuna on Saturday evening and Flick would love to see the 31-year-old Pole break that duck.

"Robert knows exactly the statistic that he has not yet scored against Dusseldorf," said Flick. "He always wants to score a goal. First of all, it is important to us that we stand up well and create chances. Then if we win and he scores, it would be all the better."

Bayern would go 10 points clear with a win over Fortuna, having beaten second-placed Borussia Dortmund in a huge clash on Tuesday. Dortmund are not in action until Sunday, while third-placed RB Leipzig play on Monday.

The Bundesliga crown looks to be destined for Munich for an eighth straight season, and it would be Flick's first as a coach.

His dramatic impact, transforming the team's fortunes since replacing Niko Kovac in November, has seen comparisons with former Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes.

However Flick does not see himself in the same category as 75-year-old Heynckes, who also had spells with Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke, among a host of clubs.

"It's always good to stay true to yourself," Flick said in a news conference on Friday. "You meet a lot of people who inspire you and Jupp Heynckes did that.

"He was my coach here and since that we've always had contact. It's nice that we always kept in touch. His manner is exemplary. I don't want to compare myself with Jupp Heynckes, he is on a completely different level.

"He was a very successful coach, he worked successfully for years and mastered ups and downs. I am only in this position at the beginning. Even if you like to read the comparisons."