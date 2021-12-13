'Robbed of Ronaldo vs Messi' - Goal Africa Fans react after Champions League draw drama

After starting the day with a botched Champions League draw that directly affected Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, Uefa decided to scrap the whole thing and do it over on Monday afternoon.

The initial draw did set up a mouth-watering tie that would have given fans one last dance of the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo show.

In the end, a “technical problem” that was described as software-related meant the draw had to be nullified.

The Champions League draw for the Round of 16 is confirmed—for real, this time— and reactions have started to pour in once again.

Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid while Liverpool take on Inter Milan in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the competition.

Manchester United were eventually paired with Atletico Madrid, and Salzburg instead got Bayern Munich, while Manchester City take on Sporting Lisbon and Benfica will play Ajax. Elsewhere, Villarreal will take on Juventus while holders Chelsea will face Lille OSC.

After what was an eventful past few hours ahead of the exciting games coming up in February, we take a look at the top reactions from fans after the Champions League draw.

Chelsea are the 5th favorites to win the Champions League. Exactly how l love it. — Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) December 13, 2021

We’ve avoided Bayern twice in a row, I cannot believe my eyes. — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 13, 2021

Where were these redraw protests when they kept pairing Arsenal with Bayern Munich year in year out. Just say you fear PSG and move on. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) December 13, 2021

Scenes when Chelsea wins the Uefa Champions League again — DC🥷🇫🇷 (@DebbyChelsea10) December 13, 2021

Some man are worried about the Champions League draw, others are concerned about their club’s retro kit drops pic.twitter.com/s9SVjhOo5i — . (@Nigerianscamsss) December 13, 2021

Chelsea fans after drawing Lille TWICE:pic.twitter.com/yeNIA4f5ot — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) December 13, 2021

Man United and Ronaldo fans told us Messi is a fraud and Rashford is better than Mbappe, so why are they afraid of PSG?😂 — Lidocaine🔆 (@trending_medic) December 13, 2021

There's no need to redo the draws. The blunder should be overlooked and allow us to witness a Messi vs. Ronaldo clash. The world needs it. — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) December 13, 2021

Barcelona fans are totally confused of which team they are to support and to banter when PSG we are paired with United they are all shouting Messi-Ronaldo blah blah blah, Now Madrid PSG they are Shouting again. Chai!

Set awon Banter FC. — Zazzau Yoruba Boy 👑 (@Abdulkarim2) December 13, 2021

Arsenal when they heard the Champions League draw was on today pic.twitter.com/FZrJoz35eX — Trey (@UTDTrey) December 13, 2021

There should be no second UEFA Champions League draw because the first draw represents the will of the people. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) December 13, 2021

Chelsea is the only team that got the same opponent that they got in the last draw. You can't stop us from winning the Champions League again!!! — 𝕭𝖗𝖔𝖜𝖓✨ (@DoctourBrown) December 13, 2021

Barcelona when they heard the Champions League draw was on today. pic.twitter.com/QolT9SGGI6 — Ọʟᴀ́ᴋᴜ́ɴʟᴇ́ (@chillydre_) December 13, 2021