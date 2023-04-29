Rob McElhenney: Wrexham 'just getting started' with 111-point season

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney says that the club are "just getting started" after their record-breaking season in the National League.

Wrexham drew 1-1 in last game of season

Finished top of National League

Broke division's points record

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham finished the season as National League champions with a record 111 points after they drew 1-1 with Torquay on Saturday. The Welsh side will look to conquer League Two next term and Hollywood star McElhenney is feeling confident already.

"111 points. What a season," he wrote. "Shall we try it again next year? @Wrexham_AFC. We’re. Just. Getting. Started".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have enjoyed an incredible rise since Hollywood stars McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds completed their takeover of the club in February 2021. The team lost just three games in the National League this season, finishing first in the table and four points clear of Notts County. They also made it to the fourth round of the FA Cup this term.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The club will begin preparations for their return to League Two after completing the 2022-23 campaign.