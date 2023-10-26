WATCH: Rob McElhenney reveals Wrexham's latest sponsor in hilarious social media post with ‘It’s Always Sunny’ co-stars Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day

Rob McElhenney has revealed Wrexham's new kit sponsor in a video featuring 'It's Always Sunny' co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

McElhenney shares video on social media

Reveals new Wrexham kit sponsor

Features Always Sunny co-stars

WHAT HAPPENED? Shot in a high-rise office block with a view over Philadelphia, the advert sees McElhenney unveiling the new sponsor — Four Walls' The Better Brown, an Irish American Whiskey brand set up by McElhenney and his co-stars Howerton and Day in tribute to the Irish bar that's been the foundation to their TV success with 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's the latest in a line of commercially successful partnerships launched since Reynolds and McElhenney took over the club. Their main shirt sponsor this season is United Airlines, with The Better Brown being advertised on the sleeves of the Wrexham training kit instead (something which Day & Howerton joke about in the video).

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? McElhenney and Reynolds' commitment to Wrexham continues to grow, and as the team prepares for a huge fixture against Notts County — with boss Parkinson looking to re-ignite last year's fierce rivalry — they need all the support they can get. Wrexham currently sit third in League Two, with their fellow newly-promoted side one place above them in second.