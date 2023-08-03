Rob McElhenney opens up on friendship with 'truly inspiring' Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds & reveals he didn't know fellow actor three years ago

Rob McElhenney “didn’t even know” Ryan Reynolds three years ago, but now considers his Wrexham co-owner to be a “truly inspiring” friend.

Hollywood stars started project back in 2020

Fully committed to project in North Wales

Hoping to reach the Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The pair formed an unlikely alliance back in 2020 when first exploring the option of buying a British football club. They eventually settled on Wrexham, with a takeover pushed through in February 2021, and have been riding an emotional sporting rollercoaster together ever since.

WHAT THEY SAID: McElhenney has told PEOPLE of Deadpool star Reynolds: “I consider him one of my closest friends, and I didn't even know him three years ago.”

The ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ actor added that Reynolds is a “kind and generous soul, and somebody you can rely on”, while adding that the Canadian is “such an inspiration” and gives him “advice both professional and personal”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McElhenney says his family has grown “incredibly close” to that of Reynolds and said of the pair committing themselves completely to an ambitious project in North Wales: “We have taken this entire experience very seriously. With each day, it grows the responsibility of making sure that we hold what we promised to the town and to the club itself.”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham secured promotion back to the Football League in record-breaking style last season, as they claimed the National League title with over 100 points, and have enjoyed glamour friendlies against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United this summer as they seek to move down a path that could eventually lead all the way to the Premier League.