Road to the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: Preparations of the Indian women's national team

Maymol Rocky's side are preparing for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup that will be held in India...

The Indian women’s senior national team are set to take on Uzbekistan (April 5) and Belarus (April 8) in Uzbekistan as part of their preparations for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup that will be held in India.

Even before the dates for the Asian competition were announced this January, the Indian women's team under head coach Maymol Rocky held a two-month camp in Goa from December 2020.

The sojourn to Uzbekistan will be the women's team's second overseas exposure trip since the Coronavirus pandemic as they were in Turkey to play three international friendlies in February. In Turkey, India lost all three games against Serbia (2-0), Russia (8-0) and Ukraine (3-2).

Turkish Women's Cup Date Opponent Score Result 17 February 2021 Serbia 2-0 Lost 19 February 2021 Russia 8-0 Lost 23 February 2021 Ukraine 3-2 Lost

"Playing against strong European teams will help us prepare for the Asian Cup. These experiences will be vital for the girls in these two years. The two months in the camp allowed the girls to get back into shape both physically and mentally for International football," Rocky had said before the trip to Turkey.

Having named a 23-member squad for the two friendlies in Uzbekistan, she feels her side are up for the challenge of facing Uzbekistan and Belarus.

"After the pandemic, we have been in camp (in Goa) for almost four months now, and the team is really gelling well together. Both Uzbekistan and Belarus are strong sides, and will provide ample challenge to the girls in the two friendlies."

Tour to Uzbekistan Date Opponent Score Result 5 April 2021 Uzbekistan TBD TBD 8 April 2021 Belarus TBD TBD

The 23-member Indian women's national team squad for Uzbekistan trip:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy, M Linthoingambi Devi.

Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi, Anju Tamang.

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Manisha, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth.

Forwards: Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Heigrujam Daya Devi.