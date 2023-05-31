Bit of a balls-up! River Plate statue of legendary manager Marcelo Gallardo sparks ridicule for oversized crotch bulge

A giant statue of River Plate's legendary coach Marcelo Gallardo has been relentlessly ridiculed because of the exaggerated bulge in the crotch area.

Huge statue of Gallardo unveiled

Sculpture has oversized groin

Fans have mocked the statue online

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine giants unveiled an eight-metre tall bronze statue of their former player and coach outside of their stadium. As impressive as the sculpture may be, the giant lump in the trousers has dominated the attention, resulting in a great deal of mockery from across the world.

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The artist behind the statue, Mercedes Savall, has said that the enhanced area was a deliberate reference to a common term in Argentine football.

"I exaggerated that part and I understood that it has to do with a gesture towards the fans," Savall said. "This is football, fans always ask the players and the manager to 'put a lot of eggs [effort] into it' and it was like a subliminal message through the sculpture."

WHAT NEXT FOR GALLARDO? Gallardo, who won six Primera Division titles as a player with River Plate and one more as coach, left the club at the end of last year after his contract expired. He spent eight years in charge of the team and is yet to come to an agreement to join another side having been linked with Chelsea among other jobs.