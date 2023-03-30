'I wasn't a mutiny leader!' - Richarlison rejects claim he pushed Antonio Conte out of Tottenham in statement blasting 'awful lies'

Tottenham forward Richarlison has hit out at the notion that he led a rebellion against ex-manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Player insisted he didn't push for Conte's sacking

Reportedly threatened to leave if manager stayed

But denies that's the case

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison was openly critical of Conte during the Italian's last few weeks at the club, complaining about his lack of playing time. It has since been reported that both he and Cristian Romero threatened to leave the club if Conte remained in charge. But Richarlison rejected that claim and insisted he never wanted Conte to leave, instead blasting the reports as false.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Questioning and criticising me as a player for my performance is part of football and I got it. However, telling lies about me, I don't accept! I’ve always had a lot of respect for Conte and for all my coaches," Richarlison said via Twitter. "I wasn't a mutiny leader against him, it was quite the opposite. I'm sorry I didn't deliver as much as he expected of me and I didn't do enough for him to stay. When he left, I sent him a message thanking him for everything and wishing him the best cause that's what he deserves!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison has endured a tricky first campaign for Spurs after sealing a massive summer move from Everton. The Brazilian has yet to score a Premier League goal and has only made nine starts for the north London club.

WHAT NEXT? Richarlison has a minor muscle injury that will keep him out of Spurs' fixture with his former club Everton on Monday.