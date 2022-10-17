Richarlison set to be fit for World Cup! Spurs forward's calf injury not as serious as first feared

Richarlison is expected be fit to feature for Brazil at the World Cup despite suffering a calf injury during Tottenham's win over Everton.

Richarlison diagnosed with mild calf injury

Will be back in time for World Cup

Attacker out for several Spurs games

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The attacker had a medical exam on Monday to determine the extent of the injury and GOAL understands he was diagnosed with a mild calf strain, with a recovery time of around two weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There were fears that Richarlison would not be able to make the squad after he was forced off with an injury in the second half of the Premier League win on Saturday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 25-year-old was in tears after the game as he was concerned he faced a long period on the sidelines, telling ESPN Brasil: "It's kind of hard to say because it's close to the realisation of my dream [the World Cup]. I've already suffered a similar injury to this but I hope it can heal as soon as possible. The last time when I was at Everton, I was out of action for about two months."

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FORTOTTENHAM? Spurs will have to make do without Richarlison for a few games amid their busy schedule. First up is a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Wednesday, followed by games against Newcastle, Sporting and Bournemouth across the next two weeks.