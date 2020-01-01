Reyna to earn first USMNT call-up for March friendlies as provisional Olympic roster revealed

The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene for Borussia Dortmund this year, and USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter is ready to call him up to the senior side

Borussia Dortmund sensation Gio Reyna is set to receive his first call-up for the U.S. national team following a string of impressive performances recently.

Reyna, 17, has been named in a provisional list of 50 players for the USA’s squad for qualifying for the 2020 Olympic tournament in Tokyo.

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter is widely reported to have confirmed the Sunderland-born 17-year-old will be called up for his next squad in March.

More teams

With friendly fixtures scheduled against the Netherlands and Wales, Reyna could make his senior debut as the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) looks to head off interest in one of their brightest young stars.

Reyna is the son of former USMNT captain Claudio Reyna and former USWNT international Danielle Egan, but was born in England during his father’s spell at Sunderland.

The teenager has already represented the USA at Under-15, 16 and 17 levels, captaining the squad which finished runner-up in last year’s CONCACAF U-17 Championship.

He is not the only Germany-based player included in the provisional Olympics squad, with Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards, Wolfsburg forward Ulysses Llanez Jr., Hannover forward Sebastian Soto and Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott also named.

Barcelona winger Konrad de la Fuente is among the other notable names on the list of 50.

Two teams will qualify from the CONCACAF tournament, scheduled to be held in Mexico between March and April.

Reyna made his full debut for Dortmund in January, coming on as a late substitute in the 5-3 Bundesliga win over Augsburg.

He scored his first goal shortly after, a stunning curling effort in defeat to Werder Bremen in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal.

Reyna also featured in Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Article continues below

In so doing, he became the third-youngest player to ever feature in the knockout stage of the competition, and he assisted Erling Haaland’s stunning winner.

The two CONCACAF berths are the last spots still to be decided for this summer’s men’s football tournament in Tokyo.

Already qualified are hosts Japan, France, Germany, Romania, Spain, New Zealand, Egypt, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Argentina and Brazil.