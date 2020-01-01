Reyna, Musah, De la Fuente and more: Meet the new USMNT call-ups

A total of 10 new faces have been called into the U.S. squad, with several having the potential to be key in the run up to the 2022 World Cup

The U.S. men's national team player pool might be larger than ever before. That can be seen as a problem, but there are few better problems to have.

But with that player pool chopped in half due to the decision to leave MLS players at home, Gregg Berhalter has turned to a bunch of new faces for the upcoming matches against Panama and Wales.

In fact, of the 24 players called into the U.S. squad, only six have more than 17 caps, with the average age set at just under 22.

Headlining that youth movement are a series of young, uncapped newcomers, 10 of them to be precise.

Their stories and paths vary, with some already playing on the global stage and others currently working their way there.

Some are very much for the future, while a few could be vital throughout the run to the 2022 World Cup.

But who are the USMNT newcomers, and how good are they?

Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund

He may be a newcomer for the USMNT, but Reyna's is certainly a familiar face at this point.

The son of former U.S. internationals Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan, Reyna has already established himself with one of Europe's top teams in one of Europe's top leagues.

The 17-year-old winger is at the perfect club with Borussia Dortmund and, somehow, he is already ahead of schedule.

The youngest American to ever start a Champions League game, Reyna has broken several records for Dortmund already and, as he stars in an attack alongside Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, there may be more to come.

It is safe to say that Reyna is the USMNT's next big star.

Nicholas Gioacchini - Caen

Out of all the new call-ups, Nicholas Gioacchini may be the least familar to fans of American soccer.

He has never represented the U.S. at the youth level but, having become a regular for French side Caen, he could grow into a player that plays a part for the U.S. in attack.

The Kansas City-born forward made 17 league appearances for Caen last season, scoring two goals to help the club secure a 13th-place finish in Ligue 2.

This season, he has already fired two more in seven games, pushing his side to eighth in the table in the early weeks of the campaign.

Able to play either out wide or centrally, Gioacchini is most likely to feature on the right wing in Berhalter's system, although he sees himself as a striker, and he could play a role there given the ongoing competition for the No.9 position.

Konrad de la Fuente - Barcelona

Sergino Dest may have beaten him in the race to be Barcelona's first American debutant, but Konrad de la Fuente's rise through La Masia has him very close to being the second.

De la Fuente has been a regular for the U.S. youth teams, and was the second-youngest player in the squad that went to the Under-20s World Cup last year.

The Florida-born winger has risen through Barca's youth ranks, and he is now a regular for Barcelona B having already earned praise from first-team boss Ronald Koeman for his pre-season efforts.

A talented winger that can play on either side, De la Fuente has all of the physical tools to thrive, although, like in most young players, his decision-making could still improve.

He is just 19 and very much one for the future, but this November call-up will give him a taste of the senior game ahead of what could be a breakout season.

Johnny Cardoso - Internacional