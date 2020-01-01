Reyna breaks DFB-Pokal record with stunning first goal for Dortmund

The American winger's fantastic finish was his first goal at the senior level

American star Giovanni Reyna scored a stunning second-half strike to open his Borussia Dortmund account while making a little history in the process.

Reyna came off the bench with Dortmund down two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 DFB-Pokal loss to Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

The teenager proceeded to provide a fantastic goal, with Reyna beating a man off the dribble before curling a shot into the upper-righthand corner of the net in the 78th minute.

More teams

The goal brought the scoreline back to 3-2 on the day while also sealing Reyna the record as the youngest-ever goalscorer in the DFB-Pokal.