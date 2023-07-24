Revealed: Why Rob McElhenney missed opening goal in Wrexham’s 4-0 friendly win over LA Galaxy II

Rob McElhenney attended Wrexham’s pre-season friendly against LA Galaxy II, but he missed their opening goal in a convincing win on American soil.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons are in the United States as they step up their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign – which will see them return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years. Following a 5-0 defeat to Premier League giants Chelsea, Phil Parkinson’s side got back in the winning habit when beating the Galaxy’s reserve team 4-0. Los Angeles-based co-owner McElhenney was at that game with his wife Kaitlin Olson, but he was too busy mingling with fans – granting selfie and signature requests – shortly after the half-time break when Paul Mullin teed up Andy Cannon for the opening goal in the 47th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McElhenney was caught on camera (from 8:24 in the video above) by the RobRyanRed podcast as the goal went in, with the ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ star saying “something has happened”. He added “we have just missed something, we hear people cheering, it sounds good”. McElhenney is then informed that someone has hit the back of the net – with it initially suggested that prolific striker Mullin had scored - and responds by saying “we missed it but…”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham – whose squad enjoyed an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas funded by McElhenney and fellow co-owner Ryan Reynolds on the back of their record-breaking promotion in 2022-23 – will be in friendly action again on Tuesday against Manchester United, before then heading to Philadelphia to face the second team of MLS side the Union.