Revealed: Why David de Gea still doesn’t have a new contract as Man Utd lower the terms of their offer

Manchester United did not sign the new contract agreed by David de Gea and have reportedly put an even lower offer to the Spanish goalkeeper.

WHAT HAPPENED? The long-serving No.1 at Old Trafford was expected to have put pen to paper by now, bringing to an end the long-running saga regarding his future. De Gea will see his current deal expire at the end of June – making him a free agent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea has expressed a desire to remain in Manchester and fresh terms for the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Glove winner were expected to be a formality – even when taking salary reduction requests into account. The Athletic are, however, reporting that United backed out of the latest deal that had been agreed.

AND WHAT'S MORE: They are now asking De Gea to take even less money in order to extend his 12-year association with the club, and the 32-year-old shot-stopper is mulling over his options as a result. Talks remain ongoing, but the Spaniard is now said to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia – which may lead to his head being turned.

WHAT NEXT? United are being linked with a number of alternative goalkeeping options as questions are asked of how long De Gea will be sticking around, with interest said to be building in Inter custodian Andre Onana – with a €50 million (£43m/$55m) bid in the pipeline.