Revealed: Why David de Gea still doesn’t have a new contract as Man Utd lower the terms of their offer

- Club stalwart approaching end of deal
- Free agency beckons
- Red Devils linked with alternative options
WHAT HAPPENED? The long-serving No.1 at Old Trafford was expected to have put pen to paper by now, bringing to an end the long-running saga regarding his future. De Gea will see his current deal expire at the end of June – making him a free agent.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea has expressed a desire to remain in Manchester and fresh terms for the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Glove winner were expected to be a formality – even when taking salary reduction requests into account. The Athletic are, however, reporting that United backed out of the latest deal that had been agreed.
AND WHAT'S MORE: They are now asking De Gea to take even less money in order to extend his 12-year association with the club, and the 32-year-old shot-stopper is mulling over his options as a result. Talks remain ongoing, but the Spaniard is now said to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia – which may lead to his head being turned.
WHAT NEXT? United are being linked with a number of alternative goalkeeping options as questions are asked of how long De Gea will be sticking around, with interest said to be building in Inter custodian Andre Onana – with a €50 million (£43m/$55m) bid in the pipeline.