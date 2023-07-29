Revealed: What Man Utd must do before they consider signing Sofyan Amrabat

Ritabrata Banerjee
Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina 2022-23Getty
Manchester UnitedS. AmrabatTransfersFiorentinaPremier LeagueS. McTominay

Manchester United can only sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat if they manage to sell Scott McTominay this summer.

  • Man Utd want to sign Amrabat
  • Need to sell McTominay to sign Amrabat
  • McTominay's sale depends on Mainoo's injury status

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are eyeing a move for the Moroccan midfielder to further strengthen their squad but the transfer will only be possible if they manage to offload Scott McTominay, according to Manchester Evening News.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The situation has been further complicated since Kobbie Mainoo picked up a knock during the club's pre-season friendly against Real Madrid earlier this week. The youngster was forced to leave the field in the third minute of the game and was seen leaving the stadium in crutches. McTominay's future will now be decided after the club analyses Mainoo's condition.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The English giants are hoping to get a transfer fee somewhere around £40m-£50m for McTominay's with West Ham interested in signing the player. The Scottish international who still has two years left in his existing contract is being eyed as a replacement of Declan Rice who left West Ham for Arsenal for a record transfer fee earlier this summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Amrabat (C)Getty Images

Scott McTominay 2022-23GettyErik ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Along with McTominay, United are likely to part ways with another midfielder Fred who is in the final year of his contract. Fulham are currently interested in signing the Brazilian.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

209111 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 81578Jude Bellingham
  • 21948Christopher Nkunku
  • 15510Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 17589Mason Mount
  • 9482Sandro Tonali
  • 25370Other
209111 Votes