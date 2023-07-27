Revealed: What Lisandro Martinez said to Jude Bellingham after furious clash during Man Utd friendly vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said he had great respect for Lisandro Martinez despite clashing with the Manchester United defender

Bellingham and Martinez clashed during match

Defender put in a full blooded tackle on Bellingham

The pair showed each other respect afterwards

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham took issue with a meaty challenge Martinez had made during the friendly between Real Madrid and Manchester United in Houston but he explained that he and the Argentine showed respect for each other at half-time.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The little tiff with Martinez is one of those things. He is a brilliant player. I came in at half-time and I was f’ing this and f’ing that. But when he came over to wish me all the best when he came off, I really respected it," Bellingham told reporters. “I know what goes on the pitch stays on the pitch. I saw him at the end of the game and wished him well. I can respect that when two players are trying to win for their team and can come together and be respectful after the game. He is a great competitor and a great player. Just like me, he wants to win. Sometimes it spills over. That is part of the game. I am really respectful. We can have that moment after the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham scored his first goal for Real Madrid to give Los Blancos the lead in an eventual 2-0 win over United. The England midfielder said he was settling in well to his new club after his £115 million ($149m) move from Borussia Dortmund. "I was confident coming here because I knew how good the players were. I know the qualities I can bring and I feel like I have slotted in. The role I am playing is enjoyable. I had a decent game against AC Milan and a decent one today. I just want to keep up the rhythm going into the season," said the 20-year-old.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos face arch rivals Barcelona in a friendly at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday in what will be Bellingham's first experience of El Clasico.