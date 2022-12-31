Revealed: Reason why Rashford was dropped by Ten Hag for Man Utd's win over Wolves - he overslept!

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has revealed he was benched against Wolves because he overslept and missed a team meeting.

  • Rashford dropped against Wolves
  • Comes off bench to score winner
  • Reveals why he was left out

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench for Man Utd against Wolves. Manager Erik ten Hag revealed before kick-off he made the decision for "internal disciplinary reasons". However, the boss turned to Rashford at half-time with the game still goalless and saw the striker score the winner in the second half.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Man Utd striker spoke about Ten Hag's decision after the match to BT Sport.

"I overslept and I was late for a meeting. It’s the team rules and a mistake that can happen," he said. "Disappointed not to play but I understand the decision. I’m happy we managed to win the game."

More to follow...

