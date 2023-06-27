Revealed: Mateo Kovacic explains why he left Chelsea to join Man City in £25m move

Mateo Kovacic has explained why he joined Manchester City from Chelsea for £25 million (€29m/$31m).

Kovacic has sealed move

Hopes to improve under Guardiola

Signed deal until 2027

WHAT HAPPENED? Kovacic has revealed that he has made the move to City as he aims to reach another level under manager Pep Guardiola. He left Chelsea after their 12th-placed finish in the Premier League, while City won the treble in 2022/23.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kovacic said upon signing his contract: “To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep’s management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me.

“My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Croatia international already has a burgeoning trophy cabinet, with four Champions League trophies, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, a La Liga trophy, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Europa League, having played for the Blues and Real Madrid. He also won three Croatian league titles with Dinamo Zagreb, and is aiming to add to his trophy haul at the Etihad Stadium.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Manchester City

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Kovacic will head on City's pre-season tour of Japan, which kicks off with a game against Bayern Munich next month.