Revealed: Liverpool stand to miss out on millions of pounds when Sadio Mane completes Al-Nassr transfer

Liverpool are set to miss out on £7.5 million ($10m) when former star Sadio Mane completes his move to Al-Nassr.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sadio Mane looks set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr just 12 months after he joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool. Bayern are expected to net around £35m ($45m) from the deal, but Liverpool are set to miss out on potentially useful funds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern paid an initial £27.5m fee to sign Mane last summer, but the deal included a further £7.5m in performance-related add-ons, The Mirror reports. However, the Senegalese attacker will now not meet those criteria thanks to his move to Saudi Arabia.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It looked like Bayern snagged themselves a bargain last summer, but ultimately Mane scored just 12 goals in 38 appearances last season. Mane was also involved in an altercation with team-mate Leroy Sane that saw him briefly suspended by the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE?: Mane will now look to rediscover his top form when he links up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The 31-year-old will reportedly earn an eye-watering £34m ($43m) yearly salary.