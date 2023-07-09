Revealed: How much Chelsea will sell Romelu Lukaku this summer amid Juventus & Inter interest

- Chelsea set asking price for Lukaku
- Rejected Inter's first bid
- Juventus held talks over Lukaku transfer
WHAT HAPPENED? As per the Daily Mail, the Blues will reportedly demand £40m (£47/$50m) for Lukaku as Inter and Juventus remain interested in signing the Belgian forward in the summer.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter who signed Lukaku on loan last season, want to make his move permanent this summer and had even placed an initial bid of £30m which was rejected by the Premier League side. Juventus too held talks with Lukaku's parent club over a possible transfer.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Other than offers from Italy, Lukaku is also being chased by Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal who saw a lucrative offer rejected by the player last month.
WHAT NEXT? New Chelsea boss Pochettino had hinted after taking charge of the club that Lukaku could be offloaded in the summer. The player too wants a move away from the club and his preferred destination remains Italy.