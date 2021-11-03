Revealed: AFC Leopards sign ex-Gor Mahia keeper Opiyo and five players on deadline day

AFC Leopards sealed the signing of six players on deadline day of the FKF Premier League transfer window, Goal can reveal.

In a list obtained by Goal, former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Levis Opiyo and defender Joachim Oluoch are among the new players, who landed at the Den.

The other players signed by the club include Kingsley Fananmi (unattached), Collins Milimu - Kakamega High School, Donald Ange - Harakati FC, Prince Ayieko - Vihiga United, and Eugene Wasilwa - Kibera Black Stars.

Ingwe were not able to add new signings to their set-up owing to a Fifa ban, but which was occasioned by the petition from former coach Cas Mbungo, who was demanding for his accrued salaries and allowances.

'We have signed six new players'

“It is true we managed to sign six players at the end of the window on Monday, we really needed to add to our squad and it could have been disastrous had we failed to sign,” a top club official, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Wednesday.

“We have signed six players, we have two from Gor Mahia and others are from the lower division side, but I cannot give you the names for now.”

Three days to the closure of the transfer window, a source told Goal the club had received a go-ahead from Fifa to sign new players.

“We are now free to sign new players," the source told Goal on Sunday. "We were not able to sign anyone because of the issues we had at Fifa following our failure to pay our former coach and players.

“You know, we held a fundraiser to help collect money that will clear the dues, and apart from that, we also engaged the people concerned to see if they could agree to a partial payment of their money.

'Fifa understood our position'

“They understood our position and the weak financial muscle and that is why we entered into a gentleman's agreement that made Fifa lift the sanction on us.

“For that, we are going to sign five or six players that will strengthen our squad. The technical bench has given the club's management a list of players they want signed to bolster key positions.

"The squad is thin in almost every department and we hope the new stars will help us solve the problems. We are aware that we cannot have a good season with the team we have now because we lack depth and balance.

"We further hope to solve all these issues within the shortest period possible.”

Ingwe have struggled this campaign as they have only won one match from the five played, losing three and drawing one.