Rested Messi ready to help Barcelona win La Liga and Champions League, says Lenglet

The French defender is confident that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner can lead the Blaugrana's charge on both domestic and European fronts

Lionel Messi is ready to help Barcelona win La Liga and the Champions League after a well-earned rest, according to Clement Lenglet.

Quique Setien is currently preparing his squad for the resumption of the 2019-20 La Liga season, following a there month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Barca were on course for a third successive title when the action was stopped in March, having established a two-point lead at the top of the table ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The Spanish champions were also still in with a chance of winning a first Champions League crown since 2015, and UEFA are currently in the process of coming up with a solid plan to ensure the completion of the competition over the summer.

Messi and co returned to work at Barca's training ground last month after a frustrating spell in self-isolation, but Lenglet says the Argentine superstar has benefitted from the break and is raring to get back on the pitch for the June 13 meeting with Mallorca.

The Blaugrana defender told Mundo Deportivo of Messi's condition: “He is ready for what is to come.



“For players like Messi, Antoine [Griezmann], Busi [Sergio Busquets]… who play all the time - as well as with their national teams - and travel a lot, the lockdown was a good thing. They've been able to rest."

Lenglet went on to discuss how important Luis Suarez's return following a long-term injury lay off will be for Barca in their continued pursuit of a domestic and European double.

He said: “Luis has had time to recover without rushing. He's looking good in training and seems very comfortable on the ball. He is going to help us a lot.

“We will have to work as best we can to compete for both trophies to the best of our ability. We want to continue working to win the Champions League. I think that we are in good shape; it's a peculiar season, but we are going to be working to the maximum to win both trophies."

The 24-year-old was, however, unable to give a similarly positive update on Ousmane Dembele's fitness, as a fellow Frenchman continues his recovery from surgery on a torn hamstring.

“We don't know if he'll be ready for the end of the season, but he's working to come back as soon as possible," Lenglet said. “We want him to return quickly, because he has a style that helps us a lot when he plays and that is very different to what we have right now."

Lenglet added on trying to earn a regular place in Setien's starting XI and his desire to keep chasing down silverware with Barca in the coming years: “I continue to work to play every game.

"I think that in the games that I have played, I've done a pretty good job. My job is to make things difficult for the coach; to make it so that when he thinks about the team at night, he has to make difficult decisions.



“I'm comfortable here and delighted to be here. I want to continue playing and winning trophies. I've had two very good years here, and I want to continue in the same way."