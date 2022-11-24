'Respect the elderly!' - Ghana star Kudus screams fake news after controversial Neymar interview

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has rubbished claims that he criticised Neymar, but has sparked further controversy by saying he “respects the elderly”.

Ajax midfielder said to have taken aim at Brazilian

Insists words have been put in his mouth

Has issued response on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old, who plays his club football for Ajax, was said to have told The Guardian following a coming together with Brazil forward Neymar during an international friendly in September: “He’s not better than me. He’s just a higher profile player, that’s all. He was defending his country and I was defending mine. I wasn’t about to let him push me around. What makes him better, for now, is that he has achieved a lot. I’ll get there soon.”

WHAT THEY SAID: Kudus has branded that report “fake news”, but now inadvertently risks upsetting 30-year-old Neymar and his 38-year-old international colleague, Thiago Silva. The Ghana midfielder has posted on social media: “My Family & Culture raised me to respect the elderly. @neymarjr like @Thiago6 & many legends inspired us to dream. Just like @neymarjr I humbly want to inspire the next generation like they did. @guardian_sport what's the agenda? All focus on tomorrow. FAKE NEWS!!!!!!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar helped Brazil to a 3-0 victory over Ghana on September 23, with Marquinhos opening the scoring in that contest before Tottenham forward Richarlison bagged a brace.

WHAT NEXT? Both nations are now preparing to open their respective 2022 World Cup campaign, with the Black Stars set to face Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on Thursday while the Selecao will be taking on Serbia.