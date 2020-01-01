Rennes' Hamari Traore calls potential PSG move a 'dream'

The 28-year old Malian has drawn the interest of the French capital club who are looking to strengthen the right-back position

Rennes full-back Hamari Traore has stated a potential switch to PSG would be a "dream".

The Mali international has caught the attention of the Parisians who are keen to bolster their options at right-back.

Thomas Meunier is the club's main right-back but his contract is set to expire in June and is not likely to renew, meaning he will walk out of the Parc des Princes as a free agent.

The 28-year old Belgian arrived from Club Brugge in 2016 and has made a total of 128 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists.

Meunier has won a total of nine domestic titles in France including Ligue 1 three times.

Meunier's departure will give Traore the chance to be the key right-back for PSG who were recently crowned Ligue 1 champions for the third season in a row after the campaign ended abruptly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Of course PSG is a dream, it's a great club. And if such a club is interested in you, it means that you have done a good job," Traore told L'Equipe.

"For the moment, I am leaving things to my agent [Bakari Sanogo].

"We will see what he [Nicolas Holveck, Rennes President] proposes. We will see with the other offers too. I will get what I deserve. We will see then what I deserve.”

Traore has been on the books of Rennes since 2017 when he joined from Reims.

He has played 119 competitive times for the Red and Blacks, scoring once and providing nine assists.

Rennes ended the season in third place and will stake a claim for a place in the Champions League group phase next season starting from the third qualifying round.

Traore's current deal at Rennes runs until June 2021.

He was born in the Malian capital or Bamako and has represented the national team 24 times since making his debut in 2015.

Traore played for Mali at the 2017 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the Eagles crashing out of the group phase in the former while reaching the Round of 16 in the latter but losing to the Ivory Coast via a Wilfried Zaha 76th minute strike.