Rennes dealt Gomis blow ahead of crucial fixture against Leicester City

Rennes manager Bruno Genesio announced that Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis broke his left hand in their Ligue 1 victory over Lyon on Sunday.

Gomis suffered the setback while trying to save Moussa Dembele's penalty in the closing stages of the encounter which makes him a major doubt for their crucial Uefa Europa Conference League outing against Leicester City on Thursday.

The French club are aiming to turn around a two-goal deficit from the first-leg in order to advance in the competition.

“Alfred Gomis has a broken left hand,” Genesio told the club’s website ahead of Thursday's game at the Roazhon Park.

“It happened on the action of the penalty against Lyon. We are waiting to know a little more about his unavailability.”

It remains to be seen if Gomis will be available to make Senegal's squad for their upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games against Egypt later this month.

The 28-year-old was an unused substitute for Aliou Cisse’s side in their successful campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Genesio went on to provide an update on Ghana star Kamaldeen Sulemana who has been out of action for over a month.

He added: "Kamaldeen Sulemana will likely return after the international break. Jeremy Doku has a calf muscle problem, he will be absent on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, the French coach confirmed the return of Nigerian descent Lesley Ugochukwu who has played 11 Ligue 1 games so far this season.

“We have the return of Lesley Ugochukwu. Romain Salin is advancing in his re-athletics and should soon be back on the pitch,” he said.