More rejection for Liverpool?! Ryan Gravenberch could turn down the Reds after Moises Caicedo & Romeo Lavia snubs

After Liverpool's pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia ended in defeat, the Reds have turned back to former target Ryan Gravenberch.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were rejected by both Caicedo and Lavia, with the pair opting to move to Chelsea rather than Merseyside. In the aftermath, Liverpool have now been linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Gravenberch, who struggled in his debut season in Germany in 2022-23.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A report from FootMercato, Liverpool have reignited their interest in the Dutchman and opened talks with his representatives having tracked him earlier in the window, although the Reds face competition from Manchester United.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are yet to make any approach, though. The 21-year-old is open to a move to the Premier League, and it is thought that a switch to Old Trafford could be his preference.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp will assess other midfield alternatives, and Gravenberch would be among one of the better options for the German coach, given his profile and age.