Red-hot Mostafa Mohamed scores brace as Galatasaray stretch Super Lig lead

The Egyptian forward continued his fine goalscoring form in the Turkish top-flight as the Lions grabbed their eighth win in a row

Mostafa Mohamed scored a brace as Galatasaray beat BB Erzurumspor 2-0 in a Turkish Super Lig game on Saturday.

Since his signing from Egyptian Premier League club Zamalek earlier this month, Mostafa has proven to be a revelation in Istanbul.

The 23-year-old found the back of the net twice in the first 45 minutes as Fatih Terim's side bagged their eighth successive league win.

He opened the scoring in the 38th minute and seven minutes later, he doubled the lead for the hosts seven minutes after DR Congo's Christian Luyindama.

The Egypt youth star started alongside Super Eagles duo Henry Onyekuru and Oghenekaro Etebo at the Turk Telekom Stadium, and he was replaced in the 86th minute.

Onyekuru saw 83 minutes of action but he couldn't add to his tally of three goals after six league matches, while Etebo played for 73 minutes.

Mohamed has scored five goals in five Super Lig matches so far, and he also has a goal to his name in the Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray sit at the top of the Super Lig with 57 points from 26 matches, and they held a three-point lead above Besiktas who have a game in hand.

Mostafa Mohamed will be hoping to continue his fine goalscoring form when Galatasaray visit bottom-placed Ankaragucu for their next Super Lig fixtures on Wednesday.

After the encounter in Istanbul, Onyekuru took to social media to celebrate Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera who played his 300th game for the club on Saturday.

The Uruguay international has been with the Lions since 2011 and he has helped them win five Super Lig titles.

"Another victory and still top of the league, Congratulations to Muslera on 300 appearances. Glad I play with you and not against you legend," Onyekuru tweeted.