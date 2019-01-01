Red-hot Daka clinches Red Bull Salzburg award

The 21-year-old Zambia international has earned a reward for his electrifying form this month

Patson Daka has been announced as the winner of Red Bull Salzburg’s Player of the Month award for November.

The 21-year-old delivered sparkling showings last month for his Austrian club, scoring four goals, including his strike in their Champions League win against Genk on Wednesday, becoming the first Zambia player to achieve the feat in the elite European tournament.

Daka scooped 38% of the votes cast to beat off competition from Zlatko Junuzovic, Hwang Hee-chan and Maximilian Wober.

Mit 38 % der Stimmen ist Patson #Daka euer Spieler des Monats! 🥇 #WirSindZukunft pic.twitter.com/qnCB0h7Fah — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) November 30, 2019

The 2017 Caf Young Player of the Year has racked up 15 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions, including 12 in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.

Daka will hope to continue his imperious form when Salzburg visit Maria Enzersdorf to take on Admira on Sunday.