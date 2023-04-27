New York Red Bulls star Dru Yearwood reveals hysterical American TV choices, including Suite Life of Zack and Cody

New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood showed love to some Disney Channel classics while taking GOAL's 5-4-3-2-1 challenge.

Yearwood takes quickfire GOAL quiz

Shows love to Disney Channel classics

Red Bull Four 2 Score tournament ongoing all over world

WHAT HAPPENED? Yearwood was given a rapid-fire quiz on a number of topics, ranging from Thierry Henry history to New York City landmarks.

His best answers, though, came when asked to name American TV shows, with Yearwood coming up with two Disney Channel hits: the Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Wizards of Waverly Place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yearwood and several Red Bulls teammates recently attended the Red Bull Four 2 Score tournament in New York City, which saw 16 teams compete in a four-a-side tournament. The tournament will be played out in 27 total countries with national champions being invited to represent their nation at the Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final in Leipzig on July 8.

The New York tournament, which represented the American leg of the overall competition, was one by Society + City, the Miami-based side that dominated en route to their title.

WHAT NEXT FOR RED BULLS? The New York Red Bulls are set to travel to Chicago this weekend to take on the Fire on Saturday night.