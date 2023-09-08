The Barcelona teenager broke two records on the night as both the youngest debutant and goal-scorer in team history.

Came on for Dani Olmo in first half

Scored in the 74th minute

Spain batter Georgia 7-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona teenager replaced the injured Dani Olmo shortly before half time of Spain's Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia to pip Gavi's milestone as the youngest debutant. He was named in Luis de la Fuente's squad earlier this week after turning in a handful of star showings for Barcelona this season.

In the 74th minute, Yamal created further history when he scored the seventh for Spain. Nico Williams made a scintillating run in the left flank and drilled in a low cross which escaped a jungle of legs and fell for an unmarked Yamal. The teenager maintained his composure, took his time to set himself up and then fired a shot in the top left-corner to score his first international goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yamal appeared at every youth level for Spain, and turned down interest to represent Morocco's national team — who has is eligible for — to represent La Roja.

With his debut out of the way, the sky is the limit for one of football's brightest young stars.

WHAT NEXT? The 16-year-old figured to be involved again early next week when Spain take on Cyprus to continue their Euro 2024 qualification efforts.