'The reality in Barcelona is different' - Ex-Man City star Ikay Gundogan plays down chances of winning second successive Champions League title following Camp Nou switch

Ilkay Gundogan accepts that winning the Champions League once again with Barcelona this season might be a challenge too far for the Catalans.

WHAT HAPPENED? While comparing his journey at Barcelona to his stint with Manchester City, the German midfielder admitted that he might not win the Champions League in back-to-back years as Barcelona are still in their rebuilding phase. He did mention, however, that while the team may not have won many trophies in the last few years, they have produced eye-catching football that's worthy of recognition.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to El Pais, Gundogan said, "I’ve been at City for seven years, and obviously I’m comparing things. Although we don’t always win everything, in the last two or three years we’ve been able to have a very beautiful way of playing.

"I would like to win the Champions League again, but I know that the reality in Barcelona is different, we are in the process of building. We have a very young team but with a lot of potential and quality."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since moving to Barcelona from reigning European champions City this summer, Gundogan has appeared in five La Liga games thus far and provided two assists. Barca fans will no doubt expect their team to be challenging deep into the knockout stages of the Champions League although it's apparent that the players - and Xavi - are trying to play down their chances.

WHAT NEXT? The 32-year-old will next be seen in action in the Champions League when Barcelona face Royal Antwerp on Tuesday.