Real Valladolid's Ghanaian youngster Salisu raves about first La Liga goal

The 20-year-old reflects on finding the back of the net for Real Valladolid on Saturday

Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu is over the moon after he registered his first career goal when his club hosted Eibar in La Liga on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian was among the scorers to help the Pucela to a 2-0 home triumph in the matchday 20 fixture at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla.

He made his debut in the Spanish top flight in August.

"When I scored the goal I was very happy. It was a great feeling," Salisu told pressmen on Sunday, as reported by his club's official website.

"I couldn’t believe I scored my first goal in La Liga.

"The coach told us what to do on this play.

"The first time it did not work, but we changed to another and when the corner was taken.

"I was in front of the goalkeeper and I saw that the ball could come to my area. I took a step back, it reached me and I finished off."

Article continues below

Salisu has started in all of his club's league matches so far.

He moved to Spain from Ghanaian outfit African Talent in 2017.

Last season, he predominantly featured for the Pucela youth side.

